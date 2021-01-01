Loading…
Kush Bottles

Michigan State Rx Label

Our Michigan state Rx labels are an affordable way to label bottles, tubes or barrier bags. These labels feature a Michigan graphic and contain generic warnings as well as current state-specific legislation. The matte finish makes it easy to note the strain, weight, and type.

Dimensions: 3'' W x 1'' H
Quantity: 1000pc./roll
