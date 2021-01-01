About this product

Our Kraft/Clear barrier bags offer a high end, natural packaging look and give the customer a clean and clear view of the product inside. The bags have a metalized lining on the kraft side to ensure the barrier properties are sufficient for keeping product fresh and keeping the smell in. These bags are top loading and have a re-closable zipper, are heat-sealable, and have a tear notch and bottom gusset.



Holds: 1/4 ounce or 7 grams

Dimensions: 3.94"x 6.7" Ht.

Quantity: 100 pieces/box