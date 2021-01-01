About this product

Our white opaque barrier bags are an economical solution for cannabis packaging. Made of polyester resin, these bags possess good moisture and oxygen resistance properties. Mylar bags are heat sealable for tamper proofing and have a zip-locking mechanism so they can be reclosed as well. These bags are sturdy with a wall thickness of 4.5 mils. Our bags can also be produced with a custom logo on the back at an additional cost.



Holds: 1/4 ounce or 7 grams

Dimensions: 3.94"x 6.7" Ht.

Quantity: 100 pieces/box