Kush Bottles
Sample Jar
About this product
This sample jar is a perfect high quality, low cost solution for sending your samples to retailers. The cap screws off for access to the containers contents, or flips open to give access to a plastic mesh screen for smelling the sample.
Capacity: 3.5g
Diameter: 75.9mm
This product is compatible with a tamper evident seal.
Capacity: 3.5g
Diameter: 75.9mm
This product is compatible with a tamper evident seal.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!