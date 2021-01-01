Loading…
Logo for the brand Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles

Sample Jar

About this product

This sample jar is a perfect high quality, low cost solution for sending your samples to retailers. The cap screws off for access to the containers contents, or flips open to give access to a plastic mesh screen for smelling the sample.

Capacity: 3.5g
Diameter: 75.9mm

This product is compatible with a tamper evident seal.
