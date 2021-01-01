Kush Bottles
Translucent Child Resistant Extended Pre-Roll Blunt Tubes (109mm)
About this product
109mm Child Resistant extended pre-roll containers are a safe place to keep pre-rolls without getting them smashed, cracked, or broken. The containers impermeable casing substantially extends product shelf life for worry-free pre-packaging. The containers have a positive seal for enhanced freshness. Odor tight for secure storage and content privacy. All containers are medical grade plastic, child resistant, BPA-free, and molded of natural gas based polypropylene FDA approved material.
Holds: one filled pre-roll
Dimensions: .73" Dia. x 4.60" Ht.
Colors may vary when ordering assorted tubes.
