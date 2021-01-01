Kush Bottles
White Parchment Paper Squares w/ Ultra Silicone Coating (4" x 4") (1000 qty.)
About this product
Genuine vegetable parchment. FDA approved for direct human food contact.
-Bleached
-27lb paper weight
-Double Sided ULTRA Silicone Coating (highest release silicone available)
-FDA approved
-Kosher compliant
-Made in USA
-Bleached
-27lb paper weight
-Double Sided ULTRA Silicone Coating (highest release silicone available)
-FDA approved
-Kosher compliant
-Made in USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!