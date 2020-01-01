Kush Concentrates
"Small Batch Hash" Quality | Variety | Value
About Kush Concentrates
Kush Concentrates strives to produce the finest "Small Batch Hash" possible. Our skilled hash wizards use quality ingredients and premium tools to deliver the consistency, smell, and effects you are looking for - every time. We are proud of our "small batch" process and take a photo of every batch that comes out of the oven. This ensures that what you order is what you get - every time.
United States, Colorado