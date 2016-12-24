Kush Concentrates
Area 51 Wax 1g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Area 51 effects
32 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
