Kush Groove
420's Tee
About this product
Legend has it each school day the same group of teenagers would get into mischief and wind up in detention.
Following detention, the students would meet at a secret location, at exactly 4:20 PM, to honor their traditional – and now infamous – after school brainstorming “session.”
T-shirt
Center front graphic
Solid colorway
Machine wash cold
100% cotton
Made in USA
