Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kush Groove

Kush Groove

420's Tee

About this product

Legend has it each school day the same group of teenagers would get into mischief and wind up in detention.

Following detention, the students would meet at a secret location, at exactly 4:20 PM, to honor their traditional – and now infamous – after school brainstorming “session.”

T-shirt
Center front graphic
Solid colorway
Machine wash cold
100% cotton
Made in USA

Available at: shop.kushgroove.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!