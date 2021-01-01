Loading…
Logo for the brand Kush Groove

Kush Groove

The Plate Tee

About this product

Our tribute to the West Coast, in appreciation of all it has offered to the world of marijuana culture, is in the form of a Cali license plate. California, known for its great weed, beautiful women, and endless highways, forever lives in our hearts as a symbol of freedom and self expression.

Center front graphic
Solid colorway
Machine wash cold
100% cotton
Made in USA

Available at: https://shop.kushgroove.com/collections/mens-apparel?view=All
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!