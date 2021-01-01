Kush Groove
Women's Dabs Tee
About this product
Our Dabs design captures the new wave of the sticky icky; some call it Wax, Honey Oil, Earwax or Shatter; we prefer Dabs, one syllable that translates to enjoyment. T-shirt Center front graphic Solid colorway Machine wash cold 100% cotton Made in USA All womens tees are womens cut and made to fit. Available at: https://shop.kushgroove.com/collections/mens-apparel?view=All
