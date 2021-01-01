About this product
With a soft gooey consistency and a high terpene content, this easy to use a form of Live Resin is a favorite among extract users. Heated and whipped, this product is completely devoid of residual solvents and yet still retains a full-bodied flavor that defines Live Resin. Live Budder is second to none in terms of ease of use and enjoyability while retaining its distinct high terpene/flavor and potency content.
Kush Masters
Welcome to Kush Masters, a Colorado Cannabis Extraction company. Nestled in a log cabin next to Boulder’s Flatiron mountains since 2017, the Kush Masters team has been innovating and pushing the cannabis industry forward with connoisseur quality products and competitive pricing. With an emphasis on great customer service we continue to add to our rapidly growing following of clients and customers and have made our products widely available in all corners of Colorado. We provide fast turnaround times for all orders and processing contracts while still maintaining strict quality standards. We are proud to call ourselves the Kush Masters and we work hard every day to elevate our products, the cannabis community and to provide you with an experience that is second to none.