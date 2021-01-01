About this product
Meticulously grown over several weeks, Kush Masters live diamonds are at the pinnacle of the merger of extracts and science. Grown using the principles of crystallization, this type of cannabis extract yields the most pure form of diamonds (THCa) available. With special techniques we separate the THCa crystals, which provides the ideal mixture of terpenes and diamonds for our customers. Live Diamonds are unrivaled in terms of its high potency and superior flavor.
Welcome to Kush Masters, a Colorado Cannabis Extraction company. Nestled in a log cabin next to Boulder’s Flatiron mountains since 2017, the Kush Masters team has been innovating and pushing the cannabis industry forward with connoisseur quality products and competitive pricing. With an emphasis on great customer service we continue to add to our rapidly growing following of clients and customers and have made our products widely available in all corners of Colorado. We provide fast turnaround times for all orders and processing contracts while still maintaining strict quality standards. We are proud to call ourselves the Kush Masters and we work hard every day to elevate our products, the cannabis community and to provide you with an experience that is second to none.