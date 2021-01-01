About this product

As the leading Payment gateway services provider, Kush Payments, manages the submission of thousands of transactions to the processing networks on behalf of all our marijuana merchant customers.

Kush Payments encircle a wide variety of business industries. Regardless of your business type, merchants benefit by providing their customers with convenient, secure and reliable payment options provided by our in-house systems. More merchants trust Kush Payments than any other payment gateway to maintain their payment transactions securely and reliably. Kush Payments provides easy integration for retail marijuana merchants to our own payment gateway. Kush Payments takes pride in our in-house gateway and platform which allows for rapid and easy integration. Customer satisfaction is our priority. That's why we provide free customer support via toll-free telephone and e-mail. Representatives are available 24/7. Kush Payments provides valuable solutions for merchants. If your business needs change, you can transition to a more advanced service for enterprise-volume processing, advanced risk management services, and more. We are dedicated to providing products and value-adding services and tools that help merchants minimize risk, reduce costs and increase revenue for their medical marijuana business. Our secure Virtual Terminal and Batch Upload features enable merchants to process card transactions manually as well as access to e-Wallet. Marijuana merchants access the Virtual Terminal and Batch Upload features through the Web-based Merchant Interface.

Transactions are immediately submitted for authorization and processing each day. Our card processing and transaction interface is easy to use and all of our card terminals are affordable.

Personalized service is what makes Kush Payments unique and it has proven to help businesses grow. We personalize options that fit your business...it's that simple.