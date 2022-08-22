Our Awaken Bath Bomb was created to rejuvenate both mind and body. We have chosen peppermint oil specifically for its ability to provide clarity and energy while also soothing those aches and pains.



Take it HIGHer: If you are looking for a more stimulating bath with even deeper relaxation, try one of our delicious flower products before dipping into your blissful bath. You can find our THC products at a participating dispensary near you.



Give it a try: Awaken is the perfect post workout bath bomb, thanks to its amazing ability to soothe sore muscles and keep you feeling energized for the rest of the day.



Our Promise: All of our nourishing bath bombs are hand made with essential oil blends and lab tested full spectrum cannabis extract, with no artificial dyes, or preservatives. We use high quality FD&C certified colorants, so it will never stain your tub and is safe for use in food, drugs & cosmetics.



Directions: Fill tub with hot water, drop in your bath bomb and enjoy! For best results allow yourself at least 30 minutes to soak and enjoy the full effects of the cannbis and Essential oils.



Ingredients: Peppermint essential Oil, menthol essential oil, Cannabis extract, Sodium Bicarbonate, Epsom salt, Citric Acid, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, FD&C color.