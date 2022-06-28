Rooted in community to community support, our 2022 Pride Bath Bomb celebrates our Trans brothers and sisters. With every Kush Queen Pride purchase you’ll be supporting The Social Impact Center & The TransLatin@ Coalition.



Designed for soothing self-care, this blend of essential oils and cannabis will transport you into the most peaceful mood with a side of bliss. Plus, you'll leave the tub feeling silky smooth!



Herstory: Celebrating the shared stories of cannabis progress and LGBTQ+ communities, Kush Queen presents our limited edition 2022 Pride bath bomb. Our access to cannabis would not exist without the incredible men and women who fought for Proposition 215. LGBTQ+ community activism led to California adopting its first medical cannabis legislation in 1996, opening the doors for AIDS patients and many others to gain access to plant medicine.



The Science: So why would you use a CBD and THC bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system. As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD and THC, like a sponge. A bath bomb is a full-body topical application that allows for unparalleled all-over relief. These powerful molecules work together with your endocannabinod system creating a synergistic effect.



Ingredients: 100% Organic Essential oils (Lavender, Sandalwood, Frankincense, Orange, Lemon, Chamomile),CBD, Delta 8 THC Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Kosher Food Grade Color (Water, Citric Acid, FD&C Blue #1, Sodium Benzoate), SLS