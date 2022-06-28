About this product
Designed for soothing self-care, this blend of essential oils and cannabis will transport you into the most peaceful mood with a side of bliss. Plus, you'll leave the tub feeling silky smooth!
Herstory: Celebrating the shared stories of cannabis progress and LGBTQ+ communities, Kush Queen presents our limited edition 2022 Pride bath bomb. Our access to cannabis would not exist without the incredible men and women who fought for Proposition 215. LGBTQ+ community activism led to California adopting its first medical cannabis legislation in 1996, opening the doors for AIDS patients and many others to gain access to plant medicine.
The Science: So why would you use a CBD and THC bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system. As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD and THC, like a sponge. A bath bomb is a full-body topical application that allows for unparalleled all-over relief. These powerful molecules work together with your endocannabinod system creating a synergistic effect.
Ingredients: 100% Organic Essential oils (Lavender, Sandalwood, Frankincense, Orange, Lemon, Chamomile),CBD, Delta 8 THC Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Kosher Food Grade Color (Water, Citric Acid, FD&C Blue #1, Sodium Benzoate), SLS
About this brand
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.