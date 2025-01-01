Soaked Transdermal Shower Gel was formulated to incorporate cannabis into your daily life. Thanks to the power of Amplifi Nanotechnology, you will experience the benefits instantly! We’ve added hints of citrus, pink grapefruit, lemon, lime, and mandarin that will leave you feeling so fresh and so clean!



Take it HIGHer: If you are looking for a truly lifted experience that will change the way you look at your shower, we offer our Soaked Shower Gel in a 3:1 ratio option. You can find our THC products at a participation dispensary near you.



Give it a try: Incorporating cannabis products into your daily routine can help to regulate pain, inflammation, anxiety, nausea, blood circulation and more.



Directions: Squeeze a half-dollar size amount into your palm or a sponge. Step away from the water and lather your entire body. Soak for 30 seconds. Rinse.



Our Promise: This product is proudly 100% vegan and made with 73% certified organic ingredients and all of our ingredients were chosen with the most sensitive skin in mind.



Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Organic Lavender Flower Water, Roman Chamomile Flower Water, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Provitamin B5, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Lemon Peel Oil, Lime Peel Oil, Litsea Fruit Oil, Mandarin Peel Oil, Sweet Orange Peel Oil, Tetrasodium Glutamate, full spectrum Cannabis Extract.

