Our Awaken CBD Bath Bomb was created to rejuvenate both mind and body. We have chosen peppermint oil specifically for its ability to provide clarity and energy while also soothing the body.



How it Works: Our Awaken hemp bath bombs were created with the Entourage Effect in mind. The Entourage Effect occurs when you combine cannabinoids with terpenes/essential oils. Each blend is more than a scent, it is an experience. Our nourishing Awaken bath bombs combine the power of organic essential oils and cannabinoids to create effect-specific full-body experiences.



The Science: So why would you use a CBD bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system. As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD, like a sponge. A bath bomb is a full-body topical application that allows for unparalleled all-over relief. These powerful molecules work together with your endocannabinod system creating a synergistic effect.



The Kush Queen Promise: Every bath bomb is handmade with the highest quality ingredients, sourced in the USA and never tested on animals.



Essential Oils (Spearmint, Peppermint, Lemon, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus), Cannabidiol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Food Grade Color D&C Red #27 AI Lake