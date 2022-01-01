About this product
Meet Bare+, your new favorite daily wellness supplement delivering smooth energy and motivation to keep you functioning all day. Featuring the potent combo of CBD and Δ9THCv, Bare+ relieves stress, supports daytime functionality, and unlike THC, works to suppress the appetite.
Targeted Effects: Smooth Energy, Focus, Anti-Munchies
What to expect? Beta users have reported reduced stress, energizing feelings of euphoria, and reduced appetite.
The Kush Queen Promise: This product is proudly 100% vegan, hypoallergenic, gluten-free, non-GMO and made with the highest quality hemp extract.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Hemp Extract
Targeted Effects: Smooth Energy, Focus, Anti-Munchies
What to expect? Beta users have reported reduced stress, energizing feelings of euphoria, and reduced appetite.
The Kush Queen Promise: This product is proudly 100% vegan, hypoallergenic, gluten-free, non-GMO and made with the highest quality hemp extract.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Hemp Extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.