The Science: We suspend our broad-spectrum hemp CBD extract in non-GMO extra virgin olive oil. Olive oil is primarily made up of oleic acid and linoleic acid (both are long-chain triglycerides or LCTs). Rather than medium-chain triglycerides (MCT oil) we chose LCT after extensive research on the efficiency of absorption as well as the bioavailability of the product. With LCTs, studies have shown that you can get more out of every milligram of CBD extract. Bare uses broad spectrum hemp extract which may vary in color. The color variance does not affect the dosage.



Our Promise: This product is proudly 100% vegan, hypoallergenic, gluten-free, non-GMO and made with the highest quality broad-spectrum hemp extract.



Give it a try: Add bäre Daily Wellness CBD drops to your morning or nightly routine. Taking a consistent daily dose of CBD oil assists with maintaining homeostasis.



Ingredients: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract



Dosing: One Dropper = approx. 16.6mg CBD (1mL); recommended daily intake is 2 droppers