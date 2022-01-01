About this product
Meet Bare+ CBDa CBGa Tincture, your go to daily wellness supplement delivering immune boosting benefits. Featuring powerhouse raw acidic cannabinoids, CBDa and CBGa, Bare+ provides therapeutic nourishment to your body.
Targeted Effects: Immunity Boosting, Anti-viral/microbial, Non-psychoactive
What to expect from Bare+ CBDa CBGa tincture? Think of this CBDa CBGa tincture as a cannabis multivitamin. Packed with whole plant goodness like phytocannabinoids and terpenes this tincture delivers high potency cannabinoids directly to your body.
The Kush Queen Promise: This product is proudly 100% vegan, hypoallergenic, gluten-free, non-GMO and made with the highest quality hemp extract.
Ingredients: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Hemp Extract
Dosing : One Dropper (1 mL) = Approx 25mg CBDa and 25mg CBGa
Take daily as needed.
About this brand
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.