About this product
Ultra-Premium, Indoor Flower
Grown to enhance the mind and body connection, Kush Queen flower delivers effects for deep relaxation, inspired chill, and fun trips to planet X.
This flower is for our loyal customers requesting FIRE ONLY and a nod to our 16 years working with this magical female flower as cultivators, bud tenders and connoisseurs.
Three strain options that deliver ultra premium genetics and a range of complex tasting notes and effects.
Why Is Flower So Important To Kush Queen?
In the flower category, there are little to no options for women consumers to support a woman-owned cannabis business.
Kush Queen is the answer to real representation and delivering ultra premium flower to the largest growing customer base in cannabis, Gen Z women.
Want Kush Queen Flower At Your Dispensary?
Request Kush Queen flower at your local dispensary. Our products are distributed throughout California by The Parent Co.
Grown to enhance the mind and body connection, Kush Queen flower delivers effects for deep relaxation, inspired chill, and fun trips to planet X.
This flower is for our loyal customers requesting FIRE ONLY and a nod to our 16 years working with this magical female flower as cultivators, bud tenders and connoisseurs.
Three strain options that deliver ultra premium genetics and a range of complex tasting notes and effects.
Why Is Flower So Important To Kush Queen?
In the flower category, there are little to no options for women consumers to support a woman-owned cannabis business.
Kush Queen is the answer to real representation and delivering ultra premium flower to the largest growing customer base in cannabis, Gen Z women.
Want Kush Queen Flower At Your Dispensary?
Request Kush Queen flower at your local dispensary. Our products are distributed throughout California by The Parent Co.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.