Ultra-Premium, Indoor Flower



Grown to enhance the mind and body connection, Kush Queen flower delivers effects for deep relaxation, inspired chill, and fun trips to planet X.



This flower is for our loyal customers requesting FIRE ONLY and a nod to our 16 years working with this magical female flower as cultivators, bud tenders and connoisseurs.



Three strain options that deliver ultra premium genetics and a range of complex tasting notes and effects.



Why Is Flower So Important To Kush Queen?



In the flower category, there are little to no options for women consumers to support a woman-owned cannabis business.



Kush Queen is the answer to real representation and delivering ultra premium flower to the largest growing customer base in cannabis, Gen Z women.



Want Kush Queen Flower At Your Dispensary?

Request Kush Queen flower at your local dispensary. Our products are distributed throughout California by The Parent Co.