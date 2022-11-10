About this product
This is no ordinary CBD gummy. We curate high-quality, full-spectrum hemp extract and take the utmost care to ensure GummiesRx CBD Gummies deliver consistent, accurate dosing that you can feel. With two dose options, 375mg and 750mg of CBD you can choose the strength you need.
GummiesRX pairs powerful CBD with delicious flavor and a gourmet chew that you expect from a world-class gummy. We know you will enjoy them as much as we do.
Flavors: 375mg (Raspberry), 750mg (Strawberry)
Dose: 12.5mg CBD Per Gummy Piece with 375mg of CBD per Bottle or 25mg CBD Per Gummy Piece with 750mg of CBD per Bottle.
The Kush Queen Promise: This product is proudly handcrafted in small batches.
Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, FD&C Color
GummiesRX pairs powerful CBD with delicious flavor and a gourmet chew that you expect from a world-class gummy. We know you will enjoy them as much as we do.
Flavors: 375mg (Raspberry), 750mg (Strawberry)
Dose: 12.5mg CBD Per Gummy Piece with 375mg of CBD per Bottle or 25mg CBD Per Gummy Piece with 750mg of CBD per Bottle.
The Kush Queen Promise: This product is proudly handcrafted in small batches.
Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, FD&C Color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.
State License(s)
C11-0000340-LIC
C11-0001274-LIC
C11-0000826-LIC