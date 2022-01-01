Our classic gummies just got a buzzy upgrade! Gummies Rx Elevated delivers the potent 1:1 ratio of CBD and Delta 8 THC. 10mg CBD and 10mg of Delta 8 THC, plus fresh strawberry flavor create the tastiest relaxation you've ever experienced.



Expect a lifted chill with a full body buzz.



Flavor: Fresh Strawberry



Quantity Per Pouch: 10



Dose: Per Gummy: 10mg CBD + 10mg Delta 8 THC; Per Bottle: 100mg CBD + 100mg of CBD



The Kush Queen Promise: This product is proudly handcrafted in small batches



Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, FD&C Color