Our classic gummies just got a buzzy upgrade! Gummies Rx Elevated delivers the potent 1:1 ratio of CBD and Delta 8 THC. 10mg CBD and 10mg of Delta 8 THC, plus fresh strawberry flavor create the tastiest relaxation you've ever experienced.
KQ Extra Strength Series – Gummies Rx Elevated 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC gummies are part of our extra strength ratio series. 10mg CBD and 10mg Delta 8 THC paired with a very tasty fresh strawberry flavor are perfect for when you need to chill the most.
Expect a lifted chill with a full body buzz.
Flavor: Fresh Strawberry
Quantity Per Pouch: 10
Dose: Per Gummy: 10mg CBD + 10mg Delta 8 THC; Per Bottle: 100mg CBD + 100mg of CBD
The Kush Queen Promise: This product is proudly handcrafted in small batches
Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, FD&C Color
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.