About this product
Tropical | Energetic | Daytime | CBD & ∆8
When the island bois call, our Hawaiian Haze CBD & ∆8 Pre-Roll answers with tropical vibes! Expect great taste, fruity aromas, calm vibes, and elevated energy.
1g Pre-Roll
Effects Uplifting, Relaxed
Type Sativa Leaning Hybrid, Farm Bill Compliant
Profile Citrus, Fruity, Flavorful
About this brand
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.