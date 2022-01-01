MELT WAS ENGINEERED FOR ONE REASON ONLY: SERIOUS PAIN RELIEF



Melt is a revolutionary pain relief lotion powered by Amplifi Nanotechnology allowing instant relief. We were over coconut oil based topicals, so we created a product with more advanced formulation. Our topical begins with organic aloe juice making it a water based topical lotion. It glides on your skin with ease and is absorbed immediately without an oily or sticky residue. We’ve combined cooling menthol, warming capsicum, and camphor oil for that Icy/Hot sensation. It’s then topped off with a blend of 20 essential oils specifically engineered for pain relief.



Take it HIGHer: If you need to take your pain relief up a couple of notches, we offer our Melt Pain Relief Lotion in a 1:1 ratio option. Get 100mg CBD + 100mg THC in every jar. You can find our THC products at a participation dispensary near you.



Give it a try: We promise, You will want to have your melt on you at all times! Keep one in your purse, by your bed & in the bathroom so that you are never without the relief that you deserve.



Directions: Apply a dime size amount to the affected area and melt away the pain.



Our Promise: This product is proudly 100% vegan and made with 73% certified organic ingredients and all of our ingredients were chosen with the most sensitive skin in mind.



Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Full Spectrum Cannabis extract, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Fruit Oleoresin, White Camphor Bark Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Ravensara Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate, Diacetate.