Melt is a revolutionary CBD relief lotion powered by Amplifi Nanotechnology that delivers instant relief. We were over coconut oil-based topicals, so we created a Melt with a more advanced formulation built for instant CBD absorption.



How it Works: Our Melt CBD cream begins with organic aloe juice making it a water-based topical lotion. It glides on your skin with ease and is absorbed immediately without an oily or sticky residue. We’ve combined cooling menthol, warming capsicum, and camphor oil for a cooling/warming sensation. Topped off with a complex blend of essential oils specifically engineered for relief, Melt effectively eases muscle tension.



The Science: Most CBD lotion formulas on the market are oil based creams. Since our CBD infusion is water-based and not an oil, we begin our formula with organic aloe juice for an absorbable base. Then we combine over 20 essential oils known to aid the body. As Melt glides on, it won’t leave any greasy residue and will absorb right into the dermis of the skin and into the bloodstream. The nanoparticles will interact with the endocannabinoid system much quicker than traditional CBD oil.



Give It A Try: We promise, You will want to have your Melt CBD body lotion on you at all times! Keep one in your purse, by your bed & in the bathroom so that you are never without the relief that you deserve.



The Kush Queen Promise: This product is proudly 100% vegan and made with 87% certified organic ingredients and all of our ingredients were chosen with the most sensitive skin in mind.



Dose: 800mg CBD per bottle – 16 oz bottle



Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Fruit Oleoresin, White Camphor Bark Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Ravensara Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate, Diacetate.