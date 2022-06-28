About this product
Take it HIGHer: If you are looking to turn up the passion on your evening, we offer our Kush Queen Water-Based Intimate Lubricant in a 30mg Nanoparticle.
Give it a try: Jumpstart your romantic evening with a couples soak in one of our Love Bath Bombs.
Safety First: We were horrified to discover most cannabis lubes were coconut oil based. Coconut oil is NOT and has never been acceptable as a personal lubricant. It alters the body's pH and will promote the growth of yeast and is NOT latex compatible.
Our Promise: Kush Queen Intimate Lubricant is paraben free, petrochemical free, latex compatible, and non-staining.
Ingredients: Purified Water, Citric Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl, Methylcellulouse, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Cannabis extract.
About this brand
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.