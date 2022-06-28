Kush Queen Intimate lubricant was created with YOU in mind. We’ve infused our lubricant using Amplifi™ Nanotechnology with high quality top-shelf cannabis, allowing for instant results.



Take it HIGHer: If you are looking to turn up the passion on your evening, we offer our Kush Queen Water-Based Intimate Lubricant in a 30mg Nanoparticle.



Give it a try: Jumpstart your romantic evening with a couples soak in one of our Love Bath Bombs.



Safety First: We were horrified to discover most cannabis lubes were coconut oil based. Coconut oil is NOT and has never been acceptable as a personal lubricant. It alters the body's pH and will promote the growth of yeast and is NOT latex compatible.



Our Promise: Kush Queen Intimate Lubricant is paraben free, petrochemical free, latex compatible, and non-staining.



Ingredients: Purified Water, Citric Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl, Methylcellulouse, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Cannabis extract.