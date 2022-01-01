About this product
When life demands a mood boost, our Relax 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC bath bomb will deliver. The potent combo of 1:1 cannabinoids and mood stabilizing blend of Lavender, Chamomile, and Frankincense create a deeply relaxing soak.
KQ Extra Strength Series – The Relax 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC bath bomb is part of our extra strength ratio series. 25mg CBD and 25mg Delta 8 THC along with our signature targeted essential oil blends create heightened full body relaxation you can feel.
Expect major body and mind relief with a mood stabilizing lift.
The Science: So why would you use a CBD and Delta 8 THC bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system.
As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD and Delta 8 THC, like a sponge. The Relax 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC bath bomb creates a full-body topical application that allows for unparalleled relaxation of your body and mind. Trust us when we say, you need this level of relaxation.
The Kush Queen Promise: Every bath bomb is made with the highest quality ingredients, sourced in the USA and never tested on animals. Handmade in California without artificial fragrances, dyes, and pH disturbing chemicals. The non-toxic formula is vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free.
Ingredients: 100% Organic Essential oils (Lavender, Sandalwood, Frankincense, Orange, Lemon, Chamomile), Cannabidiol, Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Kosher Food Grade Color (Water, Citric Acid, FD&C Blue #1, Sodium Benzoate)
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.