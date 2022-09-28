Our Black Magic CBD Bath Bomb was created to not only relax the body but to help stabilize the mood as well. A beautiful blend of Lavender, Chamomile, and Frankincense come together in this black bath bomb to assist in the relief of stress while giving your immune system the healthy boost it needs.



The Science: So why would you use a CBD bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system. As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD, like a sponge. A bath bomb is a full-body topical application that allows for unparalleled all-over relief. These powerful molecules work together with your endocannabinod system creating a synergistic effect.



Essential Oils [Lavender, Chamomile & Frankincense], Cannabidiol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Kosher Food Grade Color (Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Glycerine, FD&C Red 40 (E129), Sugar, FD&C Blue 1 (E133), Modified Food Starch, FD&C Yellow 5 (E102), FD&C Blue 2 (E132), Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate And Potassium Sorbate (Preservatives), Carrageenan Gum, Xanthan Gum)



