Major full body pain relief for when you need to take the edge off. Our Relieve 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC bath bomb targets sore muscles, aching bones, and stress with 50mg total cannabinoids for next level relief.



KQ Extra Strength Series – The Relieve 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC bath bomb is part of our extra strength ratio series. 25mg CBD and 25mg Delta 8 THC along with our signature targeted essential oil blends will bring comfort to your body and mind that you can feel.



Expect a full body tension release, stress relief and mental clarity.



The Science: So why would you use a CBD and Delta 8 THC bath bomb? Your skin is your largest organ and is a powerful tool for absorbing cannabinoids and balancing your endocannabinoid system.



As you soak in the tub, your body absorbs the essential oils and the CBD and Delta 8 THC, like a sponge. The Relieve 1:1 CBD & Delta 8 THC bath bomb creates a full-body topical application that allows for deep relief of aches and pains.



The Kush Queen Promise: Every bath bomb is made with the highest quality ingredients, sourced in the USA and never tested on animals. Handmade in California without artificial fragrances, dyes, and pH disturbing chemicals. The non-toxic formula is vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free.



Ingredients: Essential Oils [Clove, Birch, Rosemary, Coriander, Black Pepper, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Spearmint, Camphor], Cannabidiol, Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Pure Olive Oil, Kosher Food Grade Color (Water, FD&C Yellow #5 & Blue #1, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate)