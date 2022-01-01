SOAKED the world’s first psychoactive body wash delivers a potent dose of transdermal ∆8 THC combined with our signature Emerald Forest essential oil blend. Expect rich lather, intoxicating scents, and elevated full-body effects.



While you are inhaling fragrant forest notes, the gentle formula will soften your skin and deliver nano ∆8 THC deep into your body. You’ll emerge from the shower refreshed, lifted and so chill.



The Science: Your skin is your largest organ and provides the largest surface area for cannabinoid exposure. Our transdermal ∆8 particles fully absorb directly into the bloodstream for the most bioavailable cannabinoid experience and full body effects.



Why a shower gel? SOAKED features our advanced nanotechnology formula which shrinks THC molecules smaller than the size of your pores…which means you get high through your skin with a potent transdermal dose of ∆8 THC. The results? You leave the shower with a full-body buzz that is perfect for morning or night.



The Kush Queen Promise: This product is proudly 100% vegan and made with 73% certified organic ingredients and all of our ingredients were chosen with the most sensitive skin in mind.



Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Organic Lavender Flower Water, Roman Chamomile Flower Water, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Provitamin B5, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Emerald Forest Essential Oils, Hemp Derived Cannabis Extracts and Isolates. *Contains Gluten*



Directions: In order to enjoy all the benefits of Soaked, it's important to use a shower pouf. Use a dime to quarter size amount and lather up. The longer you leave Soaked on your skin, the more the ∆8 can absorb through the dermis of the skin. If you have pain or soreness, apply the lather directly to the area.