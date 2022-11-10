Soaked Transdermal CBD Shower Gel was formulated to incorporate CBD into your daily life. Thanks to the power of Amplifi Nanotechnology, you will experience the benefits of CBD instantly!



This CBD gel works as a body wash, shampoo, and face wash, combining hints of citrus, pink grapefruit, lemon, lime, and mandarin that will leave you feeling so fresh and so clean! As the fresh citrus smell rises in the shower steam your day suddenly becomes bearable.



The Science: Your skin is your largest organ and provides the largest surface area for cannabinoid exposure. Our transdermal CBD particles fully absorb directly into the bloodstream for the most bioavailable CBD experience.



Why a shower gel? Not everyone has time or access to a bath. We wanted to create a product for daily use that could help with a wide variety of benefits. It’s important to lather up with SOAKED to allow for the full absorption of the cannabinoids.



The Kush Queen Promise: This product is proudly 100% vegan and made with 73% certified organic ingredients and all of our ingredients were chosen with the most sensitive skin in mind.



Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Organic Lavender Flower Water, Roman Chamomile Flower Water, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Provitamin B5, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Lemon Peel Oil, Lime Peel Oil, Litsea Fruit Oil, Mandarin Peel Oil, Sweet Orange Peel Oil, Tetrasodium Glutamate, Refined Cannabis Extracts and Isolates. *Contains Gluten*