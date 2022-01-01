About this product
Sweet & Sour | Joyous | Anytime| CBD & ∆8
A total mood booster with a side of spacey fun! Our Sour Space Candy CBD + ∆8 Pre-Roll delivers euphoric effects with a great taste and smooth finish.
1g Pre-Roll
Effects Uplifting, Soothing, Joy Inducing
Type Sativa Leaning Hybrid, Farm Bill Compliant
Profile Citrus, Tropical
About this brand
Kush Queen
Kush Queen is a premier cannabis brand. With products ranging from disruptive beauty and cosmetics to technologically-advanced topicals and ingestibles, Kush Queen is always pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. Best selling products include CBD bath bombs, nano topicals, water-based sex lube, and minor cannabinoid-rich gummies and tinctures.
Founded in 2015 by Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen has an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, education and offers a modern perspective on medicine and wellness to the world.