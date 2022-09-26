About this product
An O.G. punch of our all-new Kushy O.G. disposable vape! 1.5G of amazing all-natural great tasting flavor! USB-C rechargeable so you can always KEEP IT KUSHY!
About this brand
Kushy Punch
Kushy Punch is an iconic cannabis brand available in dispensaries around the country.
With locally sourced full-spectrum oil and natural ingredients, their wide range of gummies are known for producing a flavorful, lush, full
body high that packs a punch.
With a science-forward approach and a strong focus on medical benefits, they produce consistent and quality edibles that provide relief wherever you may need it. KEEP IT KUSHY!
