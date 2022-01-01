About this product
KushyPunch’s 100mg watermelon indica gummy is a longtime favorite for those seeking a deep, heavy body high that brings maximum relaxation while combating anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain.
Succulent watermelon flavor Full spectrum oil w/ cannabinoids (CBD, CBN, CBG etc.), flavonoids + lipids Made w/ tapioca syrup 100% organic colors & flavors Kosher, non GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat
Our patients use our indica gummy to get a consistent, undisturbed night’s sleep and to manage aches and pains.
About this brand
Kushy Punch
Kushy Punch is an iconic cannabis brand available in dispensaries around the country. With locally sourced
With a science-forward approach and a strong focus on medical benefits, they produce consistent and quality edibles
that provide relief wherever you may need it.
