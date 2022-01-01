KushyPunch’s 100mg watermelon indica gummy is a longtime favorite for those seeking a deep, heavy body high that brings maximum relaxation while combating anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain.

Succulent watermelon flavor Full spectrum oil w/ cannabinoids (CBD, CBN, CBG etc.), flavonoids + lipids Made w/ tapioca syrup 100% organic colors & flavors Kosher, non GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat

Our patients use our indica gummy to get a consistent, undisturbed night’s sleep and to manage aches and pains.