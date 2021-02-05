KushyPunch’s Private Reserve has been called “the dab of edibles”. With 95%+ pure THC and none of the cannabis taste, PR promises a super clean, knockout punch in 60 minutes.



When a regular KushyPunch edible just isn’t quite cutting it, look no further than Private Reserve. This is perfect for anyone that can’t do the taste of full-spectrum oil.



Feels like: a fat, juicy dab to the belly.



– Strawberry Lemonade flavor

– 95%+ pure THC 10 doses

– Low calorie, low sugar

– 100% organic colors & flavors

– Zero cannabis taste

– Non GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat