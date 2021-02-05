About this product
KushyPunch’s Private Reserve has been called “the dab of edibles”. With 95%+ pure THC and none of the cannabis taste, PR promises a super clean, knockout punch in 60 minutes.
When a regular KushyPunch edible just isn’t quite cutting it, look no further than Private Reserve. This is perfect for anyone that can’t do the taste of full-spectrum oil.
Feels like: a fat, juicy dab to the belly.
– Strawberry Lemonade flavor
– 95%+ pure THC 10 doses
– Low calorie, low sugar
– 100% organic colors & flavors
– Zero cannabis taste
– Non GMO, free from peanuts, dairy, gluten and fat
About this brand
Kushy Punch
Kushy Punch is an iconic cannabis brand available in dispensaries around the country. With locally sourced
full-spectrum oil and natural ingredients, their wide range of gummies are known for producing a flavorful, lush, full
body high that packs a punch.
With a science-forward approach and a strong focus on medical benefits, they produce consistent and quality edibles
that provide relief wherever you may need it.
