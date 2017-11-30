KYND Cannabis Company
Alien Dawg Pure Pen Vape Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Blast off out this world with KYND Cannabis Alien Dawg Pure Pen Vape Cartridge. Perfect for users who need a mood boost, this Indica-heavy strain will suck your mind into a parallel universe and sedate your body. Alien Dawg captures the spicy herbal notes with a sharp bitter taste. KYND designs oils for the cannabis purist who appreciates a full-spectrum of terpenes in their CO2 extracted oil.
Alien Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
