About this product

Blast off out this world with KYND Cannabis Alien Dawg Pure Pen Vape Cartridge. Perfect for users who need a mood boost, this Indica-heavy strain will suck your mind into a parallel universe and sedate your body. Alien Dawg captures the spicy herbal notes with a sharp bitter taste. KYND designs oils for the cannabis purist who appreciates a full-spectrum of terpenes in their CO2 extracted oil.