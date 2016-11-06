KYND Cannabis Company
B-Witched
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Earthy and sweet, which touch of citrus, B-witched is the enchanting mix of Witched Weed, and Ocean grown seeds Wizards potion, to give a mix that is just down right magical! Great for relieving anxiety, and stress, B-witched have users happy and hungry ready to eat and satisfiy their appetite. Give it a try today and experience the magic that b-witched can bring!
B-Witched effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
40% of people say it helps with ptsd
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!