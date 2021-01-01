KYND Cannabis Company
Black Gum Preroll
KYND Cannabis Company now offers its Black Gum Preroll, a delicious cross between Black Domina and Bubblegum. KYND Cannabis Company Black Gum Preroll packs 0.8 g of premium Indica-dominant bud heat-sealed to preserve freshness and carefully rolled to ensure even heating down to the preroll's final creamy pull. Black Gum dives deep into a forest of strawberry-infused skunk before laying users out in the most comfortable manner. KYND Cannabis Company's Black Gum Preroll will leave users relaxed, uplifted, and content.
