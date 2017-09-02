KYND Cannabis Company
Cadillac Purple
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
KYND Cannabis Company invites you to enjoy its Cadillac Purple cultivar, an Indica cross between The Black, Purple Urkle and Blackberry Kush. Deeply warming hues of bruised blues and violets decorate Cadillac Purple's dense nugs as though they went fourteen rounds with Tyson and lost every one. This fire flower will knock you out, locking you to your spot on the couch.
Cadillac Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
