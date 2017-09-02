About this product

KYND Cannabis Company invites you to enjoy its Cadillac Purple cultivar, an Indica cross between The Black, Purple Urkle and Blackberry Kush. Deeply warming hues of bruised blues and violets decorate Cadillac Purple's dense nugs as though they went fourteen rounds with Tyson and lost every one. This fire flower will knock you out, locking you to your spot on the couch.