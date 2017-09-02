About this product

KYND Cannabis Company invites you to experience its Cadillac Purple Preroll. With 0.8 g of premium flower stuffed into each preroll, these babies pack a seriously potent punch. Cadillac Purple boasts grape-slathered aromatics and a spice-tinged inhale that belie its creeping Indica effects. KYND Cannabis Company's Cadillac Purple Preroll provides users with a luxurious stone from start to finish. For those in search of the perfect night's sleep, this preroll has you covered.