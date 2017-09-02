KYND Cannabis Company
Cadillac Purple Preroll
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
KYND Cannabis Company invites you to experience its Cadillac Purple Preroll. With 0.8 g of premium flower stuffed into each preroll, these babies pack a seriously potent punch. Cadillac Purple boasts grape-slathered aromatics and a spice-tinged inhale that belie its creeping Indica effects. KYND Cannabis Company's Cadillac Purple Preroll provides users with a luxurious stone from start to finish. For those in search of the perfect night's sleep, this preroll has you covered.
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
