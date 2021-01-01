KYND Cannabis Company
Chemdawg Dab Sap 1g
About this product
KYND Cannabis Company has unleashed their absolutely delightful Chemdawg CO2 Dab Sap. Each delicious KYND Cannabis Dab Sap jar contains 100% pure cannabis nectar derived from KYND's industry-leading supercritical CO2 extraction processes, which preserve the plant's original cannabinoid and terpenoid profiles. KYND's Chemdawg CO2 Dab Sap offers users swift and potent relaxation. Chemdawg's euphoria soothes users' every inch while boosting mood and disappearing pain. This Sativa-leaning Hybrid belongs in your stash yesterday.
