KYND Cannabis Company

Chemdawg Pure Pen Vape Cartridge

Easily identified by its pungent aroma, KYND Cannabis Chemdawg Pure Pen Cartridge offers a potent blend of diesel flavors with large amounts of b-caryophyllene activating a heady onset. This Hybrid strain brings on a wave of euphoria that washes away stress and refuels users with a steady energy for steady productivity. KYND designs oils for the cannabis purist who appreciates a full-spectrum of terpenes in their extracted CO2 oil. Nothing but clean, pure flavor in every pull.
