Packed with 1000mg of Pure Hemp CBD per ounce, our maximized CBD dosage tincture drops are ideal for optimal wellness. (Approximately 33.33 mg per dropper serving!) Dense with phytonutrients, our Pure Hemp CBD Isolate tincture is perfectly balanced to naturally harmonize the mind and body in assisting with common ailments such as anxiety, stress, pain, and sleep.



We provide 100% Pure CBD with Zero THC.



Our products are plucked from the healthiest and happiest hemp plants in Colorado, to ensure our customers receive the highest quality of 100% Organic Hemp Products.



Pure Organic CBD Tincture Drops

✷ Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown on select farms in Colorado

✷ 100% Organic; NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used

✷ Vegan, free of artificial colors and flavors, gluten-free, alcohol-free and sugar-free.