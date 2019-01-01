 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. La Dulce Vida
La Dulce Vida Cover Photo

La Dulce Vida

FIND YOUR BALANCE. LIVE YOUR SWEET LIFE.

CBD Coffee Body Scrub Awaken your Senses and Rejuvenate your skin with our CBD Coffee Body Scrub.
CBD Coffee Body Scrub Awaken your Senses and Rejuvenate your skin with our CBD Coffee Body Scrub.
Packed with 1000mg of Pure Hemp CBD per ounce.
Packed with 1000mg of Pure Hemp CBD per ounce.
Organic * Vegan * Non-GMO* Our vegan gummies are a playful and tasty way to take your CBD.
Organic * Vegan * Non-GMO* Our vegan gummies are a playful and tasty way to take your CBD.

About La Dulce Vida

With your health and wellness in mind, it is our hope that through our CBD rich products and an authentic holistic approach to life, you can return to your balance and enjoy your sweet life! 100% Organic, Non-GMO Hemp. THC Free. Laboratory Tested. Based out of colorful Colorado, La Dulce Vida was born from a desire to encourage and inspire you to celebrate and enjoy life. With our roots and experience as executives in the legal Cannabis Industry, we started this company with the hopes of bringing the many benefits of Cannabis via CBD to more people around the globe. As a female owned and operated company with an up close and personal understanding that life can be demanding, stressful, painful, and oftentimes too much to handle, it is our hope that through our organically sourced CBD rich products and an authentic holistic approach to life, you can share in our experience and enjoy the many benefits of CBD to return to your balance and enjoy your sweet life!

Bath & body

Hemp CBD oil

Hemp CBD topicals

Available in

United States