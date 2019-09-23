About this product
We formulated 1513 with over 20 botanicals that complement the CBD’s benefits while simultaneously enhancing the natural properties of this antioxidant cream. Combining these ingredients aid in skin tone, glow, and youthfulness. Bursting with 750mg of CBD, this powerful antioxidant formula combats time-induced damage. Over time aging skin loses moisture and this loss of oil production is one of the main causes of fine lines and wrinkles. Research is mounting on how CBD helps our body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) increase oil production in the pores and in turn drastically reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Formula 1513 has a three-part system that carries, absorbs, and locks in the benefits of these powerful all-natural ingredients and restores a youthful glow in days!
LA LA LEAF - Products
100% Natural
Vegan
Cruelty- Free
Paraben-Free
Phthalate Free
Gluten-Free
THC Free
3rd Party Lab Tested w/ QR Codes
LA LA LEAF - Products
100% Natural
Vegan
Cruelty- Free
Paraben-Free
Phthalate Free
Gluten-Free
THC Free
3rd Party Lab Tested w/ QR Codes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LA LA LEAF
LA LA LEAF’s products are formulated with 100% all-Natural ingredients and are 100% Vegan, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, Gluten Free, Cruelty-Free, and THC Free. All products are 3rd Party tested and have QR codes with Full Lab Reports!