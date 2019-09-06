About this product
You and your lips will quickly fall in love with this powerful CBD formulation, and you’ll find that you don’t have to keep reapplying throughout the day. La-La Lips is the perfect perfect lip balm for dry or cracked lips . Our experts have spent years developing the most potent yet gentle formula that delivers real moisture to every cell.
LA LA LEAF - Products
100% Natural
Cruelty- Free
Paraben-Free
Phthalate Free
Gluten-Free
THC Free
About this brand
LA LA LEAF
LA LA LEAF’s products are formulated with 100% all-Natural ingredients and are 100% Vegan, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, Gluten Free, Cruelty-Free, and THC Free. All products are 3rd Party tested and have QR codes with Full Lab Reports!