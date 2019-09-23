About this product
TRU ATHLETE is an all-natural topical sports gel designed to help pro-athletes and weekend warriors achieve peak performance by aiding in workout recovery. It is expertly formulated with 550mg of CBD and other key botanicals. Repair, recover, repeat with TRU ATHLETE.
100% Natural
Vegan
Cruelty- Free
Paraben-Free
Phthalate Free
Gluten-Free
THC Free
3rd Party Lab Tested w/ QR Codes
LA LA LEAF’s products are formulated with 100% all-Natural ingredients and are 100% Vegan, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, Gluten Free, Cruelty-Free, and THC Free. All products are 3rd Party tested and have QR codes with Full Lab Reports!