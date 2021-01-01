Besides being weed nerds, we’re a bit food nerdy too. We’ve done research and have found the best quality ingredients to incorporate into our medibles. We’ve tried to create a product that will satisfy every need in an authentic way no matter if it is for allergies, medical purposes, or simply preference. We’ve also tried to put care and thought into where we spend our money in regards to supporting our local economy, supporting other organic famers here and abroad, and fair trade practices with our gourmet chocolates. EAT GOOD FEEL GOOD. We’re here for you.